LINCOLN — The Director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Developmental Disabilities is hosting “Let’s Talk” meetings across the state to gather input on services provided by the Division.
According to a press release, the director, Courtney Miller, has invited stakeholder participation in town hall sessions each of the last four years as part of an ongoing outreach effort to provide more effective and efficient customer service to those the Division works with and serves.
“DHHS team members are motivated by our great mission of helping people live better lives,” said Dannette R. Smith, DHHS chief executive officer. “Collecting feedback is a key part of our commitment to community engagement, openness and responsiveness as we serve all Nebraskans, particularly the state’s most vulnerable citizens.”
“Let’s Talk” sessions:
» La Vista: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 4, ESU No. 3, Cass Douglas Room, 6949 S.110th St.
» Beatrice: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 9, Beatrice State Developmental Center, All Faiths Chapel, 3000 Lincoln Boulevard.
» Lincoln: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 10, Eisley Public Library, Meeting Room 1, 1530 Superior St.
» Valentine: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 15, Mid-Plains Community College, Valentine Campus, 715 E. Nebraska Highway 20.
» Scottsbluff: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 16, The Harms Center, Room C139, 2620 College Park.
» Kearney: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 18, Kearney Public Library, Niobrara Room, 2020 First Ave.
» Wayne: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 19, North Star Services, 1202 E. 14th St.
» Omaha: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 26, Autism Center of Nebraska, Great Room, 9012 Q St.