LINCOLN — Beginning Sept. 9, some of the driver licensing offices operated by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will have adjusted hours for a three week period to facilitate driver license examiner training.
Some offices will have reduced hours whereas others will be closed on specific days.
Five-day a week offices in Omaha (108th & Maple), Lincoln (500 West O), Bellevue, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, North Platte, Lexington and Gering will remain open.
This training will allow driver license examiners to stay up to date on fraudulent document recognition and the latest fraud prevention techniques, according to a press release. It will allow team members to learn and receive hands on training on how to administer the latest version of the commercial driver license and motorcycle skills tests, adding to the safety of all drivers on Nebraska’s roads.
Full details on the temporary adjusted opening hours and locations can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations/closings.