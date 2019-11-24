HERSHEY — The community is invited to roll up a sleeve and answer the call for patients in need by donating blood from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, at Hershey High School, 301 Lincoln Ave.
At this special blood drive, donors also have the chance to help high school seniors earn scholarships through the American Red Cross High School Scholarship Program.
This program is available to high schools that schedule at least one Red Cross blood drive during the school year. Scholarships are awarded to students that demonstrate leadership in the coordination of blood drives for their high school’s blood program.
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life, according to a press release from the American Red Cross. In about an hour, a blood donor can help accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients and transplant recipients, and those receiving treatment for cancer or sickle cell disease. To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass and in the Blood Donor App is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
