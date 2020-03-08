The Goodfellow Shoe Fund’s mission is to provide new tennis shoes to school age children in need.
The organization is run completely by volunteers who give of their time and resources to assist in helping meet its goals, the organization said in a press release.
Currently there are 40 volunteer buyers who meet families at The Sports Shoppe or Brown’s Shoe Fit to supervise the purchase of shoes. Trained staff at each store makes sure each child is measured and fitted properly. Each child also receives two pairs of new socks. Monetary donations are needed throughout the year to cover costs of the shoes, the release said.
“The Goodfellow Shoe Fund wishes to thank all of the donors who help to make the mission of shoes possible,” the board said in the release.
Recent Donations and Memorials:
» $10: Marla Bain in memory of Marie Beebe: Elsie and Marty Kemp in memory of Marie Beebe; Janette Konsel in memory of Marie Bebee; Carolyn Grady in memory of JoAnn Engbrecht.
» $20: Vernelle Schultz in memory of Marie Beebe; Sandy and Sue Kocsis in memory Marie Bebee; Cyndi Periera in memory of Marie Beebe; Robert Maller and Linda in memory of Marie BeBee; Vernell Schultz in memory of Marie Beebe.
» $25: Chet and Anna Palmer in memory of Marie Beebe; David and Michelle Muirhead in memory of Marie Beebe; Rick Pittman in memory of Marie Beebe; John and Kristine Gudenrath in memory of Marie Bebee; Barbara and Warren Rushing in memory of Marie Bebee; Susan Flynn in memory of Marie Bebee; Barbara and Michael Cordwin in memory of Marie Bebee; Louis and Carla Hedlund in memory of Marie Beebe: Donna Booth.
» $30: Doug and Sally Hoffman in memory of Marie Beebe; Jayne and Kenneth Taylor in memory of Marie Beebe; Allison Hoffman in memory of Marie Bebee.
» $40: Diana and Leroy Sauer in memory of JoAnn Engbrecht.
» $50: Susan Jameson in memory of JoAnn Engbrecht; Delphine Lueneborg in memory of Marie Beebe; Mary and Tim Thompson in memory of Marie Beebe; Helfrich Financial Services in memory of Marie Beebe; Joy Hoffman in memory of Marie Beebe; Darlene Lechtenberg in memory of Marie Beebe; Elena and Mario Ramos in memory of Tina Mohr.
» $100: James Conway in memory of Marie Beebe.
» $200: Christina Linn in memory of Bob Winchell.
» $400: Katie and David Foster.
Red Collection Cans:
» $10: Browns Shoe Fit.
» $10.5:3 Pop Corner.
» $33.01: Big Red Liquor at The Barn.
Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101, or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69101. Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530- 2710
