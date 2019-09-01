Dove season is open and there are lots of birds

Nebraska’s 2019 dove season opens today and there are lots of birds in the region. The season runs until Oct. 30. As you read this, I am probably tucked into a tree line somewhere waiting for a dove to fly by.
The weather forecast for the coming week looks pretty good for dove hunting. Keep in mind that you don’t want to wait too long to get out in the field. The first cold front that pushes through with a few nighttime lows in the upper 40s will trigger a mass migration and the doves will be on their way to Texas, Mexico and beyond.
For the last several years I have been able to take three different subspecies of doves on opening day: mourning dove, white-winged dove, and the Eurasian collared dove. Being able to shoot three subspecies of any bird on any hunt is quite unique, and for dove in a “northern” state, it is quite special. It is a dove slam. Only waterfowling can offer anything similar in our part of the world.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducts an annual survey on dove populations and the data from that study is outstanding. There are some 250 million mourning doves alone in North America, 19 million white-winged doves and an estimated 100 million Eurasian collared doves. Incidentally, the Eurasian collared dove, an invasive species, is still growing rapidly. In total, some 370 million doves make them the most populous game bird family in North America.
Remember, if you intend to hunt doves or any other migratory bird this season you need to have a HIP number. The Harvest Information Program survey conducted by the USFWS is used to determine the total harvest for the previous year and set limits on future hunting seasons.
HIP data from 2018 showed that some 17 million doves were harvested last year. Some one million hunters spent about three million days in the field to do this. For those anti-hunting groups who always claim hunting doves (or hunting anything) is bad, the HIP data clearly shows that we are in little danger of damaging the resource.
Dove hunting can get fast and furious, so keep track of all you hunting partners and never shoot at a bird below the horizon. Good luck on your dove season.
Cricket trap
Unless you have been locked away somewhere for the last few weeks, you have probably noticed the thousands of crickets on sidewalks and building faces around town. We have had the perfect weather cycle to aid with the explosion of crickets this summer.
While the crickets may be unnerving to some and an eyesore to others, they represent a bonanza for anglers! Crickets make great bait. Catch a few crickets and you will catch more fish.
Catching crickets is not difficult with a cricket trap. You can often find commercially made cricket traps in the fishing section of larger super stores or most bait and tackle shops. They will cost you $5 to $15, depending on the model you get. You can do well and can catch crickets with them.
I like to re-purpose things when I can. In this case, I make my cricket traps out of two-liter pop bottles and a few spring clip fasteners. Factoring in the original cost of the pop, I can make a nice cricket trap for less than $3.
Start by taking a two-liter bottle and standing it up vertically. Measure up from the ground about eight inches from the ground, generally right at the top of the label on the bottle. Mark this line with a permanent marker and carefully cut along that line with a sharp utility knife. You will end up with a base piece and an upper piece that looks like a funnel.
Take that top piece and invert that funnel into the opening of the bottle and secure it with the spring clip fasteners. These types of fasteners allow you to easily disassemble the trap to put in your bait or take out what you catch. A cricket crawls into the funnel and falls into the larger bottle. Getting back out is very difficult. That is why this trap works. You will be amazed at how many crickets you can trap this way.
As far as bait, it depends on what you want to catch. For crickets, a leaf or two of lettuce is all you need. Put the lettuce in the bottle; clip the funnel top back in place and set it wherever you are seeing crickets. Let the trap set at least 24 hours and check it. I’m guessing you will have enough crickets to go fishing with.
This type of trap can be multi-purpose. If you want to catch houseflies or horseflies, put a piece of meat in the trap. If you are having problems with wasps or hornets, something sweet in the trap will draw them in.
If you have ground beetles, June bugs, the bigger field crickets or mayflies, you can use this kind of trap with a light source inside it. I generally use one of the chemical light sticks. Just crack it, shake it, get it glowing and put it in the trap. The bugs will come.
I have a couple of cricket traps set out in the yard right now. I think they are going to provide me with enough bait to last me through the fall. Bluegill can’t resist a cricket on the surface. Bass and trout also love crickets and I’m happy to serve them up.
Now is a good time to go fishing. Fish can sense that winter is coming. Some biological switch gets flipped and fish kick their feeding cycles into high gear at this time of the year. Give it a try.
Mosquito issues
Just when hunters are getting to go back into the field by the thousands, another mosquito-borne disease is making news. It is called Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE. It is a relatively rare and mostly associated with horses, but humans can contract it.
The rare but deadly virus spread by mosquitoes has been detected in different parts of the country, and scientists say a combination of rainy weather and warmer winters is to blame. So far it has been found in infected people in Massachusetts, Michigan, Delaware and New Hampshire. The disease is quite virulent and can often lead to severe fevers and swelling of the brain. One human death has been recorded in Massachusetts. It has not yet been found in Nebraska but wear your bug repellent out there.