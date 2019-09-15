Dr. Todd Hlavaty of North Platte was installed as president of the Nebraska Medical Association during its annual membership meeting Sept. 6.
Hlavaty is a radiation oncologist and has been an active member of the Nebraska Medical Association. He is also a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology, the American Medical Association, Leadership Lincoln County and serves on the Board of Directors for the Mid Nebraska Community Foundation. Nominated as president-elect was Dr. Michelle Walsh of Lincoln.
Award winners for 2019 were also named. Honorees for the Distinguished Service to Medicine Award include Dr. Richard Blatny Sr. of Fairbury, Dr. Stacie Bleicher of Lincoln, Dr. Michelle Petersen of Lincoln and Dr. David Watts of Omaha. Physician of the Year is Dr. Michele Mulligan-Witt of Valentine. Young Physician of the Year is Dr. Jordan Warchol of Omaha. Dale Mahlman of Lincoln was given the Friend of Medicine award. Dr. Beth Ann Brooks of Lincoln was named Physician Advocate of the Year. Student Advocate of the Year is Olivia Sonderman of Omaha.
In addition, 27 50-year practitioners were recognized and $42,500 in scholarships were presented to medical students at UNMC and Creighton University.
The Nebraska Medical Association was founded in 1868, and currently represents nearly 3,000 Nebraska physicians, residents and medical students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.