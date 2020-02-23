Dunning woman is named NPCC Business Student of the Month

A woman from Dunning has been selected as the February Business Student of the Month at North Platte Community College.
Amanda Payne graduated from Sandhills High School in 2018, and is currently studying business with an emphasis in entrepreneurship at NPCC.
“I selected NPCC because of how it fit into my personal schedule,” Payne said. “I wanted to be able to get an education while still working for a family business and living in the community I’m in. While online classes were available, I needed a classroom environment. The instructors at NPCC have been wonderful. They have been helpful, encouraging and worked hard to integrate me into every class.”
Payne is currently the vice president of the college’s chapter of Phi Beta Lambda. She is on track to graduate in May 2021, then has plans to earn a bachelor’s degree and return to her hometown of Dunning to open a restaurant.
“Amanda is a delightful student who always brings a smile and positive attitude to the classroom,” said Cathy Nutt, business instructor. “She works hard to get the most out of class and is always engaged with her fellow classmates even if they are in a distance classroom. That is not an easy task, but Amanda makes it look effortless. I know she will go far, and I look forward to the contributions she will make to her chosen profession and community.”
When not studying, Payne can be found hunting, fishing and camping. She also enjoys reading and playing video games. She is the daughter of Edwin Jr. and Roxannie Payne, of Dunning.
