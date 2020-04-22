The Elsie/Madrid Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT Friday at the Elsie Methodist Church, 404 Madrid St. Lunch will be available.
All donors will be required to wear a mask while going through the donating process. The American Red Cross will have masks available unless the donor would rather use their own.
To make an appointment, call Michele at 308-228-2318. Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce the time they will spend at the blood drive.
