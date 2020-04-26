GRAND ISLAND — Lindsay Monter of Elwood was among 13 Central Community College students inducted into the Delta Nu chapter of Alpha Delta Nu, the only honor society for associate degree nursing students.
Students are invited to apply for membership during their final year of nursing school. To qualify for membership, they must have at least a B in all nursing courses at the time of the invitation and a high GPA. They also must demonstrate high academic and ethical integrity and complete a service project that helps the community and recruits individuals into the nursing field.
