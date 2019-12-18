Local employers are being sought for a Job Fest at North Platte Community College Jan. 16.
The event, which will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will give NPCC students and community members the opportunity to network with businesses while learning about and applying for jobs.
“Job Fest will be high-energy and highly engaging for everyone involved,” said Amy Sabatka, MPCC area career placement coordinator. “As part of the activities, we will be using the GooseChase scavenger hunt phone app. Missions will be assigned to each employer, and as prospective employees complete the missions, they will be awarded points to earn prizes.”
Door prizes and live music provided by Eagle Radio will also be part of the festivities.
All participating employers are encouraged to donate an item worth approximately $25. Donations can be food, a prize basket or funds to help offset the cost of prizes and food.
The event is free to attend and open to the public. It will be in the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.
Businesses interested in signing up can contact Sabatka at 535-3619 or sabatkaa@mpcc.edu.
