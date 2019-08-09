Fox Theater to show ‘Inside Out’
North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “Inside Out” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “A Star Is Born” on Aug. 17.
PAC to host reception for newest exhibit
The Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., will host an artists reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, in honor of its newest exhbit, “Nebraska Roots.” The exhibit comprises art by IMPACT Nebraska artists, who will be in attendance at the reception. “Nebraska Roots” will be on display through the end of the month.
IMPACT is a nonprofit Nebraska visual arts organization that was founded in 1985 to educate through outreach programs and exhibitions. For more information on IMPACT and the exhibit, visit impactart-ne.org/nebraska-roots-exhibit.
Geral John and Friends to play
Aug. 16 at Centennial Park
Geral John and Friends will perform a “We Love Summertime” concert at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Centennial Park.
The two-hour concert includes original songs written by Geral John Pinault and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival in New York.
Geral John and Friends consists of Pinault on guitar and vocals; Nikita White, vocals; and Gregg Todd, drums, other percussion and vocals.
Admission is a freewill offering. A portion of the proceeds will assist the Josh and Lucinda Herrada family of Maxwell. Josh Herrada is undergoing chemotherapy.
Patrons are asked to bring a chair or a blanket.