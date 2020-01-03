NET hosts creative writing contest for Nebraska students
LINCOLN — Nebraska students are invited to tell their stories using creative writing skills and illustrations in the 2020 NET PBS KIDS Writers Contest.
The contest, sponsored by NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, is open to all Nebraska students in kindergarten through third grade. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from each grade level.
Submitted stories can be fact, fiction, prose or poetry and must include at least five original color illustrations.
Entries must be postmarked by March 31 and mailed to NET in Lincoln, or emailed to kids@netNebraska.org. For more contest rules, details on how to enter and helpful writing resources, visit netnebraska.org/write.
Fox Theatre to show ‘The Princess and the Frog’
North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “The Princess and the Frog” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Forrest Gump” on Jan 11.
