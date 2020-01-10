‘Forrest Gump’ on Fox Theatre screen
North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “Forrest Gump” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “The Lion King” on Jan. 18.
One-act play to be performed at Fox Theatre
“The Coffee Pot Is On,” a one-act play about North Platte’s World War II Canteen, will be staged at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.
Minden High School’s production was runner-up in state Class B one-act competition last month.
Minden High counselor and speech and drama director Jeffrey Horner wrote the 30-minute show. It will be performed by about 50 cast and crew members.
Admission is free, but donations will be taken and split between the Minden High one-act department and the Fox’s “Cheers to 90 Years” campaign.
A reception will follow in the adjoining Patty Birge Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.