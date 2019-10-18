Fox Theater to show ‘Frances Ferguson’
On Friday and Saturday, the Fox Theater will show “Frances Ferguson,” which was shot in North Platte.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold.
The 75-minute movie will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session before a reception in the Patty Birge Room.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St.
Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 26 at 7 and 10 p.m.
NET to show 2018 NMEA All-State concerts
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s most talented high school musicians and vocalists will be featured in an upcoming television special on the NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.
The “2018 Nebraska Music Education Association All-State Concert” will air at noon, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. CT, Nov. 7 and noon, Nov. 17, all on the NET World channel.
Watch performances by the All-State Orchestra under the direction of Helen Cha-Pyo, All-State Band directed by Patrick Sheridan and All-State Chorus led by Z. Randall Stroope.
Each year, the Nebraska Music Education Association provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in an all-state honor ensemble.
They gather in Lincoln for the NMEA All-State Conference each November to rehearse together and perform at the Lied Center.
The 2019 concerts will be Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.