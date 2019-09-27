Espresso Shop to host Christopher Jones tonight
An evening of original songs by singer-songwriter Christopher M. Jones recalling the 1960s and ’70s when original acoustic music was in its heyday is on tap for the Espresso Shop tonight.
Jones has performed across Europe and the U.S. and was well-received on a previous visit to North Platte in October 2017. He has several CDs to his credit.
The program begins at 7 p.m. with Jon, Mara and Daniel Wardyn opening the show. A $5 donation will help with expenses for the musicians as well as the Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St. in North Platte.
Night of original songs to be at Switchyard Oct. 4
Musicians can share original songs Oct. 4 at the Switchyard Grill & Pub, 502 N. Jeffers St.
Danny Spencer is trying to set up a regular event that will give musician/songwriters a chance to showcase their work.
The first event will be set up with judges and each performer will be limited to four original songs. First place will win a $50 gift certificate to Kittle’s Music and there will be prizes for second and third as well.
Interested songwriters should email Spencer the names of four original songs no later than Oct. 2 at dannyspencer564@gmail.com in order for him to arrange the schedule.
Farley brother to perform at Another Round Oct. 18
Comedian Kevin Farley will perform 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Another Round Sports Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St., with special guest Tom Francis hosted by Loud Noises Entertainment LLC.
Farley studied at Second City in Chicago, appearing in films such as “Black Sheep” (with brother Chris Farley) and “The Waterboy” with Adam Sandler.
Francis is a stand-up comic from Cleveland, Ohio. Since 2010, he has performed at clubs, theaters, festivals, conventions and private events.
Tickets are $25 per person, and can be bought online, either through Another Round’s Facebook page or through Loud Noises Entertainment’s Facebook page.
