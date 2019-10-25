Fox Theater to screen ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Saturday.
Show times are 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the R-rated movie.
The North Platte Community Playhouse website notes that no audience participation will be allowed during the showing of the 1975 cult classic.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte.
Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Shazam” on Nov. 2.
Library to host vinyl cutter workshops
People can get acquainted with the Creation Station’s vinyl cutter at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
The workshops will be offered hourly from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Attendees will learn to remove unwanted vinyl from precut fall patterns and then press it onto glass jars with white lids.
The workshop fee is $4 and each hourly workshop is open to four people who are 10 years and older.
Preregistration is required by calling 308-535-8036, ext. 3320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.