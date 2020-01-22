Application forms are available for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska/Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant. The deadline to enter is April 1.
The pageant is open to young women interested in promoting the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, the sport of professional rodeo and the western way of life.
This year’s competition is scheduled for June 14-17 in North Platte.
Winners in both the Miss and the Teen categories will ride away with thousands of dollars in scholarships (including a two-year, full-tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College), a tiara, a saddle, a buckle, chaps, tack and jewelry, among many other items.
Rule books and contracts can be found online at missrodeonebraska.com.
Those interested in entering the pageant or in receiving more information can contact Cathy Ewing at 308-530-0590 or buckcathy06@yahoo.com.
