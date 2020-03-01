Update your landscape management skills by attending the Pro Hort Landscape Management Program, starting at 8:30 a.m. March 18, at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.
Pro Hort is designed for individuals who maintain landscapes for private homes, public grounds, school properties, grounds around retail properties, cemetaries and acreages, according to a press release from Nebraska Extension.
The program is a full day of hands-on and interactive training by Nebraska Extension professionals who can share their personal expertise from across Nebraska. Specific vtopics on the program agenda includes the following topics:
» Problematic landscape soils: Successful tree establishment depends largely on a suitable planting site and the quality of the soil in it. Poor soil quality is a serious problem for tree growth and health. Get trees off to a good start by following these essential guidelines.
» Tree pruning: Pruning the right branch in the right way and at the right time. Key points for pruning young and mature trees for structural stability and long term aesthetics. Good pruning practices and poor practices to avoid will be covered along with suggestions for solving issues in mature trees.
» Plant diseases: The first step in managing plant diseases is proper identification. Learn about identification and management of some common diseases of woody plants, including an update on Phytophtothora ramorum, also known as sudden oak death.
To reserve a spot, call the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683 by March 16. The $35 program fee will cover the cost of program materials, breaks and lunch. For more information, contact David Lott, Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator, at 308-532-2683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.