Nebraska Extension will host three seminars in December designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership practices to help motivate and empower employees.
Dr. Bob Milligan, senior consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and Professor Emeritus from Cornell University, will lead the seminars.
Dates and registration contacts:
» O’Neill, Dec. 17: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Holt County Courthouse Annex. Call 402-336-2760
» Valentine, Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Niobrara Lodge. Call 402-376-1850
» North Platte, Dec. 19: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., West Central Research & Extension Center. Call 308-532-2683
Cost is $75 per person and includes materials, breaks and the noon meal. For questions about the seminar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.