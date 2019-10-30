Experts from several state agencies are aiming to help tree owners learn best practices for taking care of the trees in their yard.
Randy Saner, Extension educator for Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties; Chrissy Land, community forest specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service; Dave Boxler, entomologist at the West Central Nebraska Research and Extension Center; and Rachel Allison, district forester with the Extension Center, will all speak at Coffee with a Forester from 1-4 p.m. Monday at the Extension Center, 348 W. State Farm Road.
According to a press release, Saner said he’s often asked: “When is the best time to prune my tree?” or “How do I prune my tree?”
“Having the Coffee with a Forester program is a great opportunity to get some of these questions answered,” he said.
Saner, who often fields questions about landscape and tree care, looks forward to the opportunity to assist people with the foresters here to provide more details and insight, the release said.
The Nebraska Forest Service provides this program to assist those in communities with up-to-date landscape and tree care information and education. Saner asked the program to address techniques for pruning shrubs and trees, important to the health of these often long-lived plants in the landscape.
Land will present information about pruning shrubs.
“Often overlooked, shrubs provide many benefits to our landscapes. Whether companion plants with perennials and trees, offering shelter and food for birds, bees and butterflies, shrubs can be a wonderful addition to our homes and communities,” she said.
Land explained that it is important to not only recognize the bloom time of the shrubs to determine pruning, but also the growth habit.
“Suckering shrubs perform best if the old canes are pruned back to about 6 inches above the ground rather than top them off at the height of the window; which is when there is nothing left to work with and the shrub declines from the old stagnant wood that is being worked on,” Land said.
Boxler will be on hand to provide information about some pests that have been around this year — some in the garden and even those that can find their way into our homes. Some of the new pests in Nebraska include the Japanese beetle that damages lawns and feeds on plants, shrubs like roses and trees.
Boxler will identify the best time for control of this and other grub type insects. Gardens have had some problem pests too, the squash bug on pumpkins, and grasshoppers may become a problem next year.
Grasshopper numbers were increasing by the end of the summer and with lots of time to lay eggs, it’s good to be prepared.
Boxler warns people to watch how they treat for some of those pests, however. There are some beneficial insects outside too. Homeowners may experience some leaf defoliators but these could be from the leaf cutter bees, while other good guys include praying mantids and lady beetles (lady bugs), so he urges homeowners to learn how to control bad insects properly. And who doesn’t remember the crickets we had this summer, and the insects that have been trying to come into your home this fall — whether it was spiders, millipedes, roly poly pill bugs and other pests.
“The best way to deal with insects that come into your homes is to make sure that you’ve sealed up any holes where they might find access. This is the time of year that several pests will be looking for a place to overwinter,” he said.
Pruning trees will be covered at this workshop with information about how to do it, but the actual best time to prune is during the late dormant season, winter or early spring (between February and April), before bud break. According to Allison, proper pruning develops a good terminal leader and scaffold branches, improving the structure and health of the tree. Pruning is a process to take out lower, co-dominant branches that often can take over as the leader and lead to future problems in the tree form. Proper pruning can greatly improve a tree’s appearance, its health and vigor, while poor pruning techniques can lead to rot and early decline of the tree.
“Pruning when the tree is young is very important; determining the terminal leader and working with the competing side branches will help to eliminate future problems when the tree is older,” she said.
Register to attend the Coffee with a Forester workshop by calling 308-532-2683 to make sure there will be enough handouts. Come to the workshop to learn about trees, shrubs and insects at the Lincoln County Extension office meeting room, 348 W State Farm Road with parking in the lot south of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.