ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training Course will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:
» Lexington: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.
» North Platte: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the West Central Research, Extension & Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m.
» McCook: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets, McCook. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m.
The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited
to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.
Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will teach the ServSafe Food Handler course sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by February 20 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. Fifteen employees need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.
For further information contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll-free at 800-237-5564.
