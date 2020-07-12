University of Nebraska Extension is hosting a series of “Gro Big Red” gardening classes on Tuesdays through September.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday classes begin this Tuesday with “What’s Happening In Your Garden?”
Each week, Extension experts will join the Zoom call.
To register, go to go.unl.edu/grobigredvirtual.
Other classes include:
July 21, Fall Gardening; July 28, Tomato Troubles; Aug. 4, Preserving the Harvest; Aug. 11, Tree Problems; Aug. 18, Herbs; Aug. 25, Tree Selection; Sept. 1, Tree Planting; Sept. 8, Tree Care; Sept. 15, Cover Crops; Sept. 22, Composting and Sept. 29, Putting Your Garden To Bed For Winter.
