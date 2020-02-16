Recent foodborne illness outbreaks have many people concerned about the safety of the food we eat.
Foodservice workers who would like to update their food safety knowledge and skills are invited to attend a workshop on March 18 in North Platte. The ServSafe Manager food safety training course will be at the West Central Research, Extension & Education Center Classroom, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte. The class will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.
Certification by the National Restaurant Association is given to those who complete the training and pass certification requirements. The program will be presented by University of Nebraska Extension professionals.
There is a fee for the class, which includes the course manual and certification exam. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is due by Feb. 26. Contact the Lincoln County Extension Office at 308-532-2683 for a program brochure and registration form or find it on the website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/lincolnmcpherson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.