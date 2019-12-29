Nebraska Extension will be holding its 2020 Crop Production Clinics across the state starting in January. Six locations will be hosting Crop Production Clinics in 2020:
» Jan. 7: Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering.
» Jan. 8: Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St., North Platte.
» Jan. 10: Southeast Community College, Truman Center, Beatrice.
» Jan. 13: Lifelong Learning Center, NECC, 601 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk.
» Jan. 14: Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave., York.
» Jan. 15: Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead.
Specific topics may vary at each location, but general topics include soil fertility, soil water and irrigation, insect pests, plant diseases, weeds, cropping systems, agribusiness management, and marketing updates. As always, pesticide applicator license recertification for commercial/non-commercial and private applicators will be available. CCA credits are available. The 2019 proceedings, location information and registration information can be found online at agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. Questions about any of the Crop Production Clinic locations, topics or registration can be directed to Chris Proctor, Extension educator, at 402-472-5411 or caproctor@unl.edu.
» Nebraska Crop Management Conference: Nebraska Extension will be hosting its Crop Management Conference Jan. 22-23 in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center. This conference offers unique sessions over a two-day period for information pertaining to crop production. Research-based information will be shared by experts from Nebraska and surrounding states on crop production, soil and water management, pest management, agricultural economics and climate analysis. Commercial/non-commercial and private pesticide license recertification will be available during this event. If you wish to recertify as a private or commercial/non-commercial applicator, trainings will be available both days. You are not required to attend both days of the conference to meet certification requirements. Chemigation training and CCA credits are also available. The conference agenda, accommodations, registration fees and registration can all be found online at agronomy.unl.edu/NCMC. Questions about the conference can be directed to Proctor.
