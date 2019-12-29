Weather Alert

...A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS WILL CONTINUE TODAY PRODUCING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED DOWN TO ONE MILE OR LESS DUE TO FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&