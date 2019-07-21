The difference between a good farmer and a great manager often comes down to knowing the true financial position of a farm.
Good records make it possible to track an operation’s true financial position. Inaccurate records can lead to misguided management decisions.
“Good Farmer to Great Manager” record-keeping classes will teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operations. These classes will be in two locations:
» Bridgeport July 25-26 at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N. Main St.
» Grand Island July 30-31 at the Hall County Extension Office, 3180 U.S. Highway 34.
Each class will run from 1-5 p.m. the first day, and 8 a.m. to noon the second day. The course fee is $50 per participant. Class size is limited to 25 people per location. The class is being taught by Tina Barret, executive director of Nebraska Farm Business Inc.
Topics covered during this two-day workshop include: What Are Good Records?; Getting Good Tax Records; Moving to Management Records; and Financial Statements and Ratios.
Registration is open for the class and can be completed at wia.unl.edu/GFGM. Questions about this upcoming workshop can be directed to Sarah Sivits, Extension educator, at 308-324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu. This course is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.
Crop Scouting School
Nebraska Extension will host two Crop Scouting-Diagnostics Schools for women this summer. This school will cover basic crop scouting techniques, pest identification, integrated pest management strategies, basic microscopy techniques, and disease diagnostics. This educational program is open to women who want a more hands-on experience to learn about crop scouting and disease diagnostics.
Two separate schools will be held in west-central Nebraska in August:
» Aug. 8 at the Dawson County Fairgrounds, Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, NE 68850; RSVP to Sarah Sivits at 308-324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu by Aug. 6.
» Aug. 9 at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 4-H Meeting Room, 1400 W. Fifth St,, McCook, NE 69001; RSVP to Kat Caswell at 308-345-3390 or kcaswell2@unl.edu by Aug. 7.
This program is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and doors open 30 minutes prior.
There is a registration fee of $15 for one person and $10 for each additional person. This fee includes lunch, refreshments, handouts and additional resources for the class. RSVP by contacting the location where you wish to attend the class.
Questions can be directed to Sarah Sivits or Kat Caswell.
This course is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is also inspired by Annie’s Project. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.