2019 UNL West Central Research and Extension Center’s Annual Water and Crops Field Day will focus on the use of precision technology to improve profitability. The field day runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22, at 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.
Those interested in farm-scale irrigation practices and cropping systems that can maintain or increase crop production while conserving water are encouraged to attend. The discussions will have an in-depth focus on on critical aspects of using precision technology for water and crop management.
A grower’s panel will feature competing producers from Nebraska and Kansas, spotlighting the UNL Testing Ag Performance Solutions program.
Two themed breakout sessions will focus on precision technology in water management and precision technology in crop management.
A dozen tour stops offered in the afternoon will allow attendees to choose what topics they would like to hear about.
Extension specialists, educators, researchers, industry leaders and over 25 commercial vendors will also be on hand to discuss precision technology that day.
The event is free and will include lunch and an ice cream social.
Register by Aug. 20 online at go.unl.edu/water-crops; by calling Jacque Herrick at 308-696-6700 or by emailing jacque.herrick@unl.edu with your name, address, email, phone number and number of attendees.