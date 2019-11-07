LINCOLN — The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service is once again encouraging Nebraska farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields and improve soil health during No-Till November.
First launched in 2017, the NRCS project is mirrored after the national cancer awareness No Shave November campaign that encourages people not to shave during the entire month, according to a press release. The NRCS campaign encourages farmers to keep crop stubble on their fields and keep tillage equipment in their machine sheds this fall. In the past two years, the campaign has reached more than 1 million people.
Improving soil health increases soil biological activity, which provides erosion control, nutrient benefits, and can simulate tillage.
For more information about soil health and the No-Till November campaign, visit ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
