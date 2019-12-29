The Festival of Trees Committee presented two local organizations with checks last week. Darrell Drullinger and Holly Carlini, co-chairs of the Festival of Trees Committee, presented Michael Maupin with The Mikey’s Ride a $2,000 check and Rajean Shepherd with the North Platte Community Playhouse a $1,000 check.
For the past three years, the Festival of Trees event has been held at the Prairie Arts Center. Every year, PAC and the Festival of Trees Committee choose a recipient to benefit from their event. Trees and wreaths are donated and decorated by local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and community members, then sold in silent and live auctions.
The holiday event is held in conjunction with the Playhouse Guild’s Carousel of Homes. The Prairie Arts Center, a nonprofit, uses funds from the event for operating expenses.
The Community Playhouse will use the donation for renovation projects. The Mikey Ride uses funds to support a local family going through health and financial troubles. It’s a 240-mile ride and poker run created and hosted by Michael Maupin, aka Santa, in 2006 as a way for Maupin and his late wife, Susie, to give back to the community and share their love of riding.
