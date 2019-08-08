The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension office in Grant will host a field day Aug. 20. The day will take place at the Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, 76025 Road 329.
Guests will experience plot tours of ongoing cropping systems research on corn, soybean and grain sorghum and hear corn industry updates from those in that field, as well as research updates from UNL experts.
The day starts at 8 a.m. with a reception.
Plot tours will cover grain sorghum variety trials, a dryland corn study, a soybean fertility study and a soybean irrigated agronomy study.
UNL researchers will discuss information sources that help in crop management, managing western bean cutworm, and key management strategies for irrigated soybeans.
The Grant Extension office encourages farmers to attend, and looks forward to “feedback on what Nebraska Extension can do to better serve our farming community,” according to a press release.
Lunch will be provided.
Register by Aug. 16 by calling Perkins County Extension office at 308-352-4340 or emailing Strahinja Stepanovic at sstepanovic2@unl.edu.