The second session of four-week summer classes began Monday at Mid-Plains Community College. Students can sign up for a class throughout the first week it is offered.
The classes this session include: college prep writing, English composition I and II, the novel, nursing assistant and medication aide.
A complete list of classes can be found at mpcc.edu/course-schedules.
It is recommended that those interested in registering make an appointment with an advisor first by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8102 in McCook.
MPCC provides numerous scholarships, grants and loans to qualified students. For more information about financial assistance, call 308-535-3705 in North Platte, or 308-345-8112 in McCook.