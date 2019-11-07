LINCOLN — Those who plan to hunt the November firearm deer season are reminded to locate a check station ahead of their hunt. There have been several changes to the list of available check stations since last season, according to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Firearm deer hunters and archers harvesting deer during the Nov. 16-24 firearm season must deliver their deer to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.
The following are changes to the list of check stations, by region:
Southwest District, added to the list: McCook Police Department; removed from the list: Venango, Tin Cup Diner.
Northwest District, added to the list: Lewellen, DP’s Service Station; Chadron, Ace Hardware.
Southeast District, added to the list: Falls City, F&F Firearms, LLC.; Roca, On the Way Bait & Tackle; removed from the list: Waterloo, Travis’ Merchant of Venice; Panama, Panama Locker.
To find a complete list of available check stations, as well as a map, visit outdoornebraska.gov/deer. More information on checking deer also is available there in the 2019 Big Game Guide.
