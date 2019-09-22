In its 25th year, First National Bank will host its annual Chili Cook-Off to benefit Mid-Plains United from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the First National Bank parking lot, in downtown North Platte.
Tickets are $6, which includes a bottle of water and voting tickets. There will be 18 different chilis to try. Extra voting tickets are available for purchase: one for $2 or three for $5. Stuffing ballots is encouraged.
There are currently two chili booth spaces still available. Please email unitedway172@gmail.com for a registration form.
The chili cook-off has been an integral part in kicking off the Mid-Plains United Way fundraising campaign successfully for 25 years, according to a press release. And, to celebrate the milestone, they are switching things up.
At the event, you will be able to enjoy:
» Live music by the Flat Rock Irregulars.
» Toilet seat races: Teams of three for $10. Don’t forget to bring your own toilet seat. You will also be asked to sign a release waiver. Scooters will be provided by the North Platte Public School District. Winners will receive a toilet seat painted by Mid-Plains United Way Executive Director Alisha Forbes. Preregister by emailing unitedway172@gmail.com.
» The Vault mobile escape games: $5 per person, limited space available. Email unitedway172@gmail.com to reserve your space.
» Games.
» Take a picture with the Mid-Plains United Way T. rex.
» Cuddle with Zel the Service Dog.
Mid-Plains United Way new theme this year is “With a helping hand, we’re unstoppable,” as the organization tries to reach its fundraising goal of $232,000. It features a T. rex with short arms holding a long grabber.
“This really signifies what we do,” Forbes said. “T. rex, with their little short arms, really can’t necessarily reach what they need. So we, as United Way, we’re like the grabber helping bridge that gap and helping connect them to partner resources so they can get the help that they need, become successful and have hope for a better future.”
Last year, $214,696.07 was raised for partner agencies and $8,251.50 was raised for flood relief.
The following businesses will have teams serving chili at the cook-off: First National Bank (2 teams), Adams Bank & Trust, Lincoln County CASA, Chamber and Development, Golden Spike Tower, Great Plains Health, Great Western Bank, La Casa Del Rio, Leadership Lincoln County, Lincoln County Board of Realtors, Rock’N Paws Therapy Dogs, Rowdy Rott BQQ, Sutherland Care Center, The North Platte Telegraph, Western Nebraska Bank and Mid-Plains United Way Board of Trustees.
Awards will be given for best booth and best chili.
