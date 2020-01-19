OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha is now accepting applications for its upcoming community development grant cycle, focused on programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development, announced Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy.
Programs must be implemented for the benefit of low- or moderate-income individuals, families and/or communities within the FNBO footprint, and must align with one of the following goal areas:
» Affordable Housing and Neighborhood Stability: Increasing access to safe, affordable and quality housing through construction, site development, housing rehabilitation, homeownership education or foreclosure prevention programs and services and/or stimulating revitalization that attracts or retains individuals and/or businesses to blighted, underserved and distressed communities.
» Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development: Growing local economies through small business and entrepreneurial development and job creation by supporting training, technical assistance, education and microfinance.
“At FNBO we are committed to the long-term success of all the communities we call home,” Gorynski said. “We firmly believe that a community will be successful when everyone has access to stable and affordable housing in a safe and vibrant neighborhood. Likewise, a successful community contains local businesses of all sizes and types that produce a variety of goods and services and employ the local workforce.”
He added that the bank’s Community Development Grant Program invests in community organizations who are working to bring neighborhoods back to life, increase availability of affordable housing, provide homeownership education and foreclosure prevention services as well as those working to provide training, technical assistance, education and microfinance.
FNBO will operate two grant cycles in 2020 dedicated to specific focus areas. The first 2020 grant cycle will open on Jan. 8 and the bank will accept applications from eligible nonprofit community organizations for affordable housing, neighborhood stability, entrepreneurship and small business development until Jan. 29. The second 2020 grant cycle will open on June 3 for educated workforce programs, which are dedicated to strengthening individual core competencies that will improve personal economic self-sufficiency, including adult basic education and vocational and employability training.
