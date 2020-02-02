OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska Athletics will be offering free tickets to the Husker Spring Game April 18 to 3,000 members of the Armed Forces.
FNBO is the Official Bank of Husker Nation and the official presenting sponsor of the Red-White Husker Spring Game.
Tickets will be available at select FNBO locations across the region, including the North Platte branch, 201 N. Dewey St., during regular branch hours Feb. 15, while supplies last.
A limited number of tickets will be available at each location. Recipients will be limited to four tickets per person with an accepted form of Military ID.
Visit fnbo.com/huskers for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.