OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha announced that Nathan Ewert has been named regional vice president, community banking, and Jarid Childears has been promoted to vice president, credit policy officer. Ewert and Childears will assume leadership responsibilities for business customers in the region, which includes western Nebraska and the Front Range of Colorado, following the retirement of Greg Wilke.
As regional vice president, community banking, Ewert has accountability for the team working with FNBO’s business customers. He is responsible for leading and continuously improving FNBO’s community banking in the region, focused on providing advice and value for the bank’s customers. A native of western Nebraska, Ewert has more than 20 years of banking experience, including with Adams Bank & Trust, where he served as consumer bank president.
Childears joined FNBO in 1996 and previously served as a commercial and agribusiness lender for the North Platte market. With his expanded role as vice president, credit policy officer, Childears will serve as the credit officer for the western Nebraska and eastern Colorado region. He is responsible for loan approval, monitoring portfolio quality and working alongside relationship managers on complex business deals.
