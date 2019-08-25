Five generations come together

Five generations gathered together in one family: Front from left, great-great-grandfather Don Brown and great-grandmother Linda Brown, and back row, grandmother Michelle Lopez, Braxton Nesvara and his mother, Kaylynn Nesvara.
