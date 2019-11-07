Fifteen participants completed the ServSafe Manager Food Safety training course Oct. 30 in Lexington.
The ServSafe Manager course is a certification program for owners and managers to prepare them to implement essential food safety practices and keep food safe throughout the operation. It is the first level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety program.
Participants who completed the ServSafe Manager training were:
» Tosha Brink, VVS, Inc., Holdrege.
» Tonderae Francis, FV Coop T Junction, Imperial.
» Cheré Gibrael, Main Street Pizza, Alma.
» TJ Hagert, Jeremy Haussermann, Kyle Schroeder, and April Tuttle, Domino’s Pizza, Grand Island.
» Victoria Kissell and Nate Stark, Dairy Queen, Broken Bow.
» Scott Murrish, The Crossing Retreat Center, Lexington.
» Lawrence Nelson, Callaway Market, Callaway.
» Brenda Peters, Petersons Market, Gothenburg.
» Michelle Ryan, Eustis Senior Center, Eustis.
» Baylee Wigstone, Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant, Lexington.
» Rosie Williams, Loomis Public School, Loomis.
Instructors for the course were UNL Extension Educators Nancy Frecks and Andrea Nisley. The training was sponsored by the UNL Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Restaurant Association.
