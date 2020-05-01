LINCOLN — Don Stenberg, who retired in 2019 from a career in state government as attorney general and later state treasurer, has written a novel depicting the devil instructing an apprentice on how to wreak havoc in contemporary society. The book, “Eavesdropping on Lucifer,” is similar to “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis and is to be released May 5, according to a press release.
In the book, Lucifer’s apprentice, Jonathan, learns how Lucifer used ridicule, logic, the educational system and the courts to undermine the culture of the United States. Lucifer then sends his apprentice out to do evil tasks. But much of his evil work is defeated by God’s angel, Angelica.
Stenberg said the book came about as a result of his science-based undergraduate education and his lifelong interest in science and history, as well as his personal reading about history over many years. Also influencing his writing, he said, was his work as a lawyer and his 12 years as Nebraska attorney general with a particular emphasis on constitutional law.
Stenberg has an undergraduate degree in physics with minors in chemistry and mathematics from the University of Nebraska, where he was inducted into the national scholastic honorary Phi Beta Kappa. He received a juris doctorate degree with honors from Harvard Law School and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.
“I didn’t really plan to write a book. It just happened,” Stenberg said. “The basic ideas for the book flowed into my mind, and in three or four days during a vacation out of town, I wrote what would become one third of the book. I really didn’t have time to continue writing, though, and it wasn’t until I left the State Treasurer’s Office in January of 2019 that my thoughts returned to the book.”
For more information about the book, go to eavesdroppingonlucifer.com and the book’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Eavesdropping-on-Lucifer.
