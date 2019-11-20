A traveling photography exhibit by nature photographer Michael Forsberg of Lincoln along with a documentary by Forsberg and filmmaker Peter Stegen called “Follow the Water” is on display at the Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center through Feb. 2, 2020.
Forsberg’s imagery of wildlife and landscapes has long been revered for its contribution to conservation.
“Follow the Water” is an environmental adventure story where Forsberg and Stegen share their insight of a mythical drop of water and its journey of 1,300 miles through three states.
The Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center is open daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center features a gift shop with Lake McConaughy gear, books about the Great Plains and other holiday gift items. The exhibit and documentary are open to the public and free of charge.
