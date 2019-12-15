Foster Grandparents honored during area event

The Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Program at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska recently honored its volunteers at events in Gering and North Platte.
The organization has volunteers in Cheyenne, Garden, Kimball, Lincoln, Morrill and Scotts Bluff counties. The program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Services.
“The Foster Grandparents program has had 63 volunteers serve 17,007 hours since school started in the fall and have helped over 300 children on a one-to-one basis in classrooms at schools, Head Starts and day cares in Nebraska communities,” said Cathy Schumacher, Foster Grandparent manager in Gering.
The recognition theme was “Helping Children Reach New Horizons,” chosen in conjunction with NASA’S celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission. The seniors were presented certificates for their hours served with the program and were given small backpacks with “NASA” printed on them. Advisory Council members and staff spoke at the event, and Cheryl Wilkinson read several humorous poems.
The program is looking for more volunteers over the age of 55 who are income eligible to join the program. Volunteers are paid a small stipend. Those interested can call Cathy at 308-633-3348 or Krista at 308-530-4115.
