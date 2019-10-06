Four Corners 4-H Club wins contest during National 4-H Week

The Four Corners 4-H Club in the Anselmo/Merna area received the first place award in the 2019 4-H window display contest. The contest was sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council for the purpose of promoting 4-H during National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12.
The theme for the contest was “There’s No Place Like 4-H!” The winning display is located north of the U.S. Post Office in Anselmo.
The Sandhill Critters 4-H Club at Broken Bow received the second place award. Their display is at the Costa’s Styling Salon in Broken Bow.
The Great Connections 4-H Club at Broken Bow received the third place award. Their display is at Tumbleweed Café in Broken Bow.
Honorable mention was awarded to the Kountry Kids 4-H Club. Their display is at Bow Booterie in Broken Bow.
For more information about 4-H, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County Office at 308-872-6831.
