OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts presents The Four Italian Tenors: Viva Italia! Nov. 2 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Four Italian Tenors are a new generation of opera singers. Visiting directly from Rome, this young ensemble is made up of Alessandro D’Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi and Roberto Cresca.
Alessandro D’Acrissa graduated with honors in opera singing at the Conservatory of Cosenza, under the guidance of Claudia Sisca, from the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires.
Federico Serra made his debut at the Donizetti theater in Bergamo. In 2015, he performed for the first time with the Verona Philharmonic, where he interpreted famous opera arias.
Frederico Parisi began studying voice at age 14. In September 2011, he won “The Youngest Tenor of Italy” award, presented by tenor Pietro Ballo and soprano Monica Curth Di Stefano. In January 2012, he was awarded the “Città di Taormina” prize.
Roberto Cresca began his voice studies at the Conservatory of Music of Santa Cecilia in Rome. He has participated in international tours in China, Turkey, the Netherlands, Russia, South Africa and Canada.
The Four Italian Tenors present an program of the beloved Italian opera arias and songs, fusing Italian wit and charm with romanticism, lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style, according to a press release.
Tickets starting at $20 are available at TicketOmaha.com, in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, or by calling 402-345-0606. This performance is sponsored by Valmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.