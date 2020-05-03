On Wednesday, the Fox Theater is hosting a drive-thru concession stsand for family movie night, the theater said in a press release.
“We invite you to plan a movie night with your family,” the local theater said in a Facebook post. “We’ll provide the snacks. You provide the movie.”
The Movie Night For 2 package will consist of two bottles of pop, two candy items, two large bags of fresh popcorn and one free movie ticket for when the Fox can begin showing movies. The cost is $10
The Movie Night For 4 package will have four bottles of pop, four candy items, four large bags of fresh popcorn and a free ticket. Cost is $20.
Finally, the Movie Night For 6 will have six of each item and a free movie ticket for $30. The theater is requesting exact change, the post said.
From 5 to 8 p.m., pull up to the south side of the theater on Fifth St. and a volunteeer will get your choice of one of the packages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.