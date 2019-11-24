College-bound high school seniors and their parents are invited to attend a FAFSA completion event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at North Platte High School.
During the event, a representative from EducationQuest Foundation will provide free one-on-one assistance with the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Those interested in attending should call EducationQuest at 800-666-3721 to make an appointment.
For a complete list of items to bring to the appointment, attendees should refer to the FAFSA Checklist at EducationQuest.org. Those items include Federal Student Aid IDs for the student and parent, and 2018 income tax returns and W-2s.
