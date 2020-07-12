Free meals will be available to all children attending programs this summer at sites across Nebraska, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Education.
Meals will be available through the Summer Food Service Program for Children, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. The attached 2020 Summer Food Program sites list shows the sponsors, dates and times that meals will be available to all children.
A number of summer camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Under the USDA Summer Food Service Program, free meals are available when 50% of the children enrolled at the site meet the federal Summer Food Service Program Eligibility Standards for family income listed in the graph immediately below. The second list in this release shows the sites offering summer camps and programs.
Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.
Summer Food Service Program eligibility by household size to annual income:
» 1, $23,107
» 2, $31,284
» 3, $39,461
» 4, $47,638
» 5, $55,815
» 6, $63,992
» 7, $72,169
» Each Additional Family Member, $8,177
The list of Summer Food Program sites is as follows:
Brady Public School
» Brady Public Schools, 112 E. Popleton St., Monday to Friday, March 18 to Aug. 14. Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 - 12:30 p.m.
Broken Bow Public School
» North Park Elementary, 1135 North H St., Monday to Friday, March 18 to July 31. Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cozad Community Schools
» Bus Stop at Heritage Lane and Locust Street, every day, March 17 to July 24. Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
» Cozad Early Education Center, 420 W. 14th St., every day, March 17 to July 24. Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
» Cozad Elementary 420 E. 14th St., every day, March 17 to July 24. Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
» Cozad Middle School, 1810 Meridian Ave., every day, March 17 to July 24. Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
» Frenchy Park, 400 A St., every day, March 17 to July 24. Breakfast: 7 to 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
» Horizon Mobile Home Park, Johansen Drive and F Street, every day, March 17 to July 24. Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Creek Valley Schools
» Elementary/High School, Chappell, Sixth Street and Hayward Avenue, Monday to Friday, March 18 to Aug. 12, Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.
Dundy County Public School
» Benkelman Elementary School, 900 A St., Monday to Friday, March 19 to Aug. 20, Breakfast: 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.
» Pitner Park in Stratton, 605 Bailey St., Monday to Friday, March 19 to Aug. 20, Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.
Elwood Public Schools
» Elwood Public Schools, 502 First Ave., Monday to Friday, March 23 to July 31. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Garden County Schools
» Garden County Elementary School, 800 W. Second St., Monday to Friday, June 1 to July 24. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Afternoon snack: 1 to 2 p.m.
Lexington Public Schools
» Lexington Sr. High School, 705 W. 13th St., Monday to Friday, March 19 to July 31. Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
North Platte Public School
» Madison Middle School, 1400 N. Madison St., every day. March 18 to July 17. Breakfast: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Lunch: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ogallala Public School
» Prairie View, 801 East O St., every day, March 18 to July 31. Breakfast: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Salvation Army, North Platte
» Salvation Army Community Center, 1020 N. Adams Ave., Monday to Friday, May 25 to Aug. 14. Breakfast: 8:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Super Kids Club
» Super Kids Club, 1345 North K St., Broken Bow, Monday to Friday, May 18 to Aug. 7. Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m. Afternoon snack: 3:30 to 4 p.m.
