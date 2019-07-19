RBM Entertainment, LLC, will host the Variety Show next week at various locations in and around North Platte.
The free events will feature vocalist Dennis Evans performing music from the big band era, ’50s rock ’n’ roll, country, blues, R&B, gospel and jazz.
Evans was raised in North Platte and graduated from Hershey High School in 1968. He is the grandson of Charlie Evans, who portrayed Buffalo Bill locally for many years.
Dennis Evans’ performances next week:
» 3 p.m. Monday, Linden Estates, 3700 W. Philip Ave.
» 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sutherland Care Center, 333 Maple St., Sutherland.
» 3 p.m. Wednesday, Regency Retirement Residence, 700 W. Philip Ave.
» 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Platte River Mall center court, 1000 S. Dewey St.
» 7 p.m. Friday, The Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
For more information, call 832-276-9191 or visit theoldiesvarietyshow.com.