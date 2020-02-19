Friends of Buffalo Bill will celebrate the upcoming birthday of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody with free cake and ice cream from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Platte River Mall.
Bruce Richman, who currently portrays Cody at many community events, will be on hand to cut the cake with an 1865 sword, group President Judy Herbst Brown said.
Cody, born Feb. 26, 1846, in LeClaire, Iowa, led “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West,” with his Scout’s Rest Ranch at North Platte as home base, from 1883 to 1913.
He first came to Lincoln County on May 20, 1869, as a U.S. Army scout at Fort McPherson near present-day Maxwell.
Cody founded the town of Cody, Wyoming, and died in Denver on Jan. 10, 1917. He and his wife, Louisa, are buried atop Lookout Mountain near Golden, Colorado.
