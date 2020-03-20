Abby Reign, a Grant native, has kicked off her professional music career by releasing her debut single, “Louder.”
Abby Thurin, now performing under the stage name Abby Reign, grew up in Grant, but has spent a lot of her life traveling.
She has now settled in Nashville, Tennessee, which she calls “the biggest small town you could have,” since everybody seems to know one another.
She has had a passion for music and expressing herself through artistic outlets her whole life. One of the places she remembers singing first is the Methodist Church in Grant.
Another creative outlet that inspired her as a child was her frequent participation in the Missoula Children’s Theatre in Ogallala, which is making its way to Grant for the first time this year.
Abby’s parents are both musicians themselves. She sings, like her mother, and has played percussion instruments like her father.
Up until she attended college, Abby was self-taught, but during her years at Midland University in Fremont she received formal music training. She had a double major in business arts management with an emphasis in performance and marketing.
Other than making music, Abby currently works in customer care on social media for Smile Direct Club.
