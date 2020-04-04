As of this writing, there are nearly a million COVID-19 cases worldwide. Recently, the White House announced that current models project up to 240,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States before the virus runs its course. Will that devastation reach our area? Will we agonizingly watch loved ones fall sick or even die from this disease? And perhaps more importantly, does fear grip our heart when we even think about this?
Fear can stalk us in many forms. Those whose comfortable lives have been disrupted may fear those days are gone forever and question whether they can adjust to this new reality. Others are confronted with the stark reality that we have much less control over our lives than we ever imagined as this unseeable and highly communicable disease spreads. Our lack of control in this area uncovers so many other areas where we’re exposed and that can be frightening.
But with God, fear doesn’t get the final word. The apostle Paul wrote to a young pastor about the spirit God gives believers in Christ, saying, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power, love and sound judgment” (2 Timothy 1:7). These are compelling words.
First, notice that God does not give a spirit of fear. When motivated by fear, we can be assured that God is not leading us. When acting out of fear, we are on shaky ground and prone to unhealthy decisions. Recently a friend shared a powerful quote with me: “When we worry, we worship the problem.” Fear, at its core, is a dangerous disbelief in God’s goodness. God has not given us a spirit of fear.
Instead, we’ve been given a spirit of power. The Greek word is dunamis. It’s the root from which we get our English word “dynamite.” It is God’s dynamite power that enables us to move toward difficult circumstances — not shrink back in fear. Rest in the fact that God is the perfect Father who always has our best interest in mind. This empowers us to move into hardships — even painful outcomes that can be used for His glory and our good. We need not fear whatever COVID-19 might bring.
We’ve also been given a spirit of love — a love that prefers the needs of others ahead of our own. Self-isolation is, for many, just plain uncomfortable. We love to be able to do what we want, when we want, however we want. Yet we recognize that for the good of others, we must limit our personal freedoms. Self-limitation is love in action, and that’s the spirit God has given us.
Finally, we’ve been given a spirit of sound judgment. God’s graciousness allows us to have sharp minds that can act in wisdom and avoid sloppy thinking. We understand that social distancing is both effective and necessary in slowing the spread of this virus. We can act in wisdom by washing our hands well (for at least 20 seconds) and by refraining from social touching (handshakes and hugs). Our sound mind enables us to act with wisdom.
If you’re struggling with fear today, may I remind you that belief in Christ gives you a spirit of dynamite power to lean into hard things, a spirit of love to prefer others ahead of yourself, and a spirit of sound judgment to act in wisdom. This is the spirit Jesus demonstrated during his life and that he makes available to every person who believes by faith that he is God’s powerful Son who put our needs above His own and selflessly died to guarantee that we need not live in fear today or the future.
Pastor John Stone
North Platte Berean Church
