‘Let there be light’
Genesis 1:3:
Then God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light.
I was just thinking the other day about how God created the world. The narrative in Genesis 1 says that the earth was covered with water. Thick black darkness was everywhere, the earth was empty and without form. Then it happened. God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. God continued by making a division between light and darkness, calling darkness night and light day. Have you ever observed the line at sunrise or sunset that has light on one side and darkness on the other? God put it there.
I asked myself, “Why did God create light in that way?” Consider this: “God was revealing how He works.”
At the beginning of the world, God showed Himself to be One Who confronts darkness and emptiness head on, bringing light and life. All through the Bible, we see God bringing life and change to situations and circumstances that were dark and lifeless.
This is also the message of salvation. Jesus came to the earth in the dark of night to bring spiritual life and light to mankind. His miracles involved helping people in the darkness of their lives as they faced hunger and physical sickness. He was bringing health, life, wholeness and salvation to them. Salvation is about the good news of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection for their sins bringing people out of spiritual darkness into eternal life.
There are people, even today, who are facing darkness in their lives. They feel hopeless, trapped or stuck. Maybe that’s you right now. The good news is that there is hope, no matter how dark a situation is. That hope is found in Jesus. Just as God said, “Let there be light” and there was light, so God can speak life and hope into any situation.
There’s a story in the New Testament about how Jesus healed Bartimaeus, a blind man. As Jesus began to enter Jericho with His disciples, Bartimaeus began shouting, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me.” Jesus asked Bartimaeus, “What do you want me to do for you?” Bartimaeus replied, “I want to see!”
Bartimaeus was in darkness, asking Jesus to give him light by restoring his sight. Jesus told him, “Go, your faith has healed you.” Immediately, Bartimaeus could see! Bartimaeus had faith that Jesus could heal him, and Jesus did.
If you are in the darkness of your life, Jesus is calling you by your name. He asks you, “What do you want Me to do for you?” He wants to give you eternal life and bring you out of your darkness. Just do what Bartimaeus did. Tell Jesus what you want Him to do for you. Then watch Him work. If you need salvation, tell that to Jesus and ask Him to save you. Then thank Him for saving you. Jesus wants to tell you what He told Bartimaeus: “Go your way, your faith has saved you.”
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church